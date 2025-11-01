Kathmandu, Nov 1: Tension is brewing inside the Nepali Congress (NC) as leaders clash over when to hold the party’s 15th General Convention — before or after the March 5 elections. The Central Committee (CC) meeting scheduled for Friday was once again postponed after the leadership failed to reach an agreement on the date.

General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma were preparing to propose a convention in Poush (mid-December to mid-January) without consulting Acting President Purna Bahadur Khadka. But Deputy General Secretary Mahendra Yadav pushed for time to present an alternative plan, prompting the postponement. The CC meeting will now reconvene on Sunday.

Insiders say the differing stances among top office bearers have deepened the party’s internal rift. “Having two separate proposals from the general and deputy general secretaries is unhealthy for the party,” a central member remarked, calling for consensus.

In a separate meeting of office bearers on Friday, Thapa and Sharma pressed for a convention in Poush, arguing it should be completed before the elections. Yadav countered that such a move was impractical, insisting the convention should be held only after the polls.

The divide runs deep. Leaders close to President Sher Bahadur Deuba want the regular convention after the House of Representatives election, likely in Baishakh–Jestha (mid-April to mid-June). Thapa and Sharma, backed by Shekhar Koirala, are firm on holding it earlier, even proposing a “special convention” if a full one is not possible.

Koirala met with Thapa and Sharma on Friday morning, urging them to move quickly through a short process. Party sources say the general secretaries plan to push for a special convention in the second week of Poush, reflecting the demand of over half of convention delegates.

The dispute has exposed growing frustration within the party. Thapa skipped Thursday’s CC meeting, signaling his dissatisfaction with the establishment faction’s reluctance to move ahead. Supporters of the special convention are set to gather in Kathmandu on Sunday to pressure the leadership.

A Deuba ally dismissed the move as an attempt to unseat the leadership, warning that personal ambitions are overtaking party unity. But those pushing for an early convention say the issue must be settled now to avoid deeper divisions.

People’s News Monitoring Service