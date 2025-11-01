Kathmandu, Nov 1: Energy Minister Kulman Ghising has accused industrialists of trying to “emotionally blackmail” the government by taking workers to the streets instead of clearing their outstanding electricity bills related to dedicated and trunk lines.

Speaking during Prime Minister Sushila Karki’s meeting with editors on Friday, Ghising said that rather than paying dues, some industrialists had mobilized their workers and laborers to create public pressure.

He said that in the past, even when power lines were disconnected for nonpayment, political pressure had forced authorities to restore them. Now, as he moves to enforce payment, the same groups are again seeking ways to avoid paying.

To ease the process, Ghising said the government had already allowed payment in 28 installments and was open to extending that facility further if needed. He added that while many industrialists were ready to pay, a few were trying to obstruct the process.

