Kathmandu, November 1: Senior leader of Unified Socialist, Jhala Nath Khanal, has announced the formation of a new party after Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal decided to merge the party with the Maoist Centre.

Following the Central Committee meeting held on Friday, which decided to unify with the Maoist Centre, Khanal expressed his disagreement with the decision and stated that his faction will now move forward in a new way.

He said, “If it is legally possible, we will continue under the name of Unified Socialist; if not, we will form a new party and move forward.”

According to Khanal, the decision was made unilaterally without even allowing him to speak during the meeting.

He expressed objection to the decision-making process and mentioned that he had presented a 30-point note of dissent at the meeting.

After the decision to merge with the Maoists under the leadership of Chairman Nepal, leaders such as Ramkumari Jhakri, Dr. Jagannath Khatiwada, and Ghanashyam Bhusal also opposed it, stating that they would not participate in the unification without ideological transformation and organizational restructuring.

With Khanal’s announcement of a new party and strong reactions from the Jhakri faction, serious internal disputes within the Unified Socialist have now surfaced.

According to analysts, this indicates that the party is heading toward a split into two factions, signaling the beginning of a new phase of political restructuring.

People’s News Monitoring Service.