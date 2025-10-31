Kathmandu, October 31: At the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Ramchandra Paudel is set to attend a high-level international conference in Doha, leading a 12-member Nepali delegation, according to Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

Secretary Rai informed that the President will depart for Qatar on Kartik 17 (November 2) for the official visit. President Paudel is scheduled to address the main session of the conference on Kartik 18 (November 3).

The conference, being organized as per a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, is considered highly significant for all member states. Briefing the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, Secretary Rai highlighted that Nepal’s presidential participation after 30 years reflects the importance and prestige of the event.

During the conference, President Paudel will hold meetings with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and several other distinguished leaders.

The first such conference was held in 1995 in Copenhagen, Denmark, while this second edition is being hosted by Qatar. The summit will focus on global issues such as development inequality, demographic imbalances, and the social impacts of technological advancement, among others.

“The conference will issue a collective commitment to strengthen cooperation and collaboration for social development,” Secretary Rai said.

Since joining the United Nations in 1955, Nepal has remained an active and committed member working for peace and stability. As Nepal currently chairs the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), its participation in the summit carries added significance.

Following the conclusion of the official visit, President Paudel is scheduled to return to Nepal on Kartik 20 (November 5), the ministry stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service.