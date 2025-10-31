Kathmandu, October 31: The government has expanded access to the national identity card through an electronic system and made its use mandatory.

Announcing the decisions of the Cabinet meeting held on October 28 (Kartik 12), Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel said that the expansion of national identity card linkage was approved based on a proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Minister Kharel informed that the national identity card has been made mandatory for services related to foreign employment, court case management, foreign study permits under the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, local-level registration, citizenship, social security, relief, and disaster management.

Similarly, he said that the linkage of the national identity card has been extended to immigration services, prisoner identification, authentication, and management of prisoner records.

People’s News Monitoring Service.