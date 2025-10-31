Kathmandu, Oct 31: The cyclone “Montha,” which developed over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to affect Nepal until this evening. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the system is currently located over central India as a low-pressure area, influencing Nepal’s weather conditions today.

The weather is expected to improve from this evening. The department said that the country is also experiencing partial effects from a western disturbance and a low-pressure system formed over the Arabian Sea, both contributing to ongoing rainfall.

This afternoon, skies will remain mostly cloudy across Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, while other regions will see partly cloudy conditions.

Moderate rainfall is likely in many areas of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces. Light rain is expected in a few hilly and mountainous areas of Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

A few areas in Koshi, Madhes, and Bagmati provinces, along with one or two places in Lumbini, may experience heavy rainfall.

Moderate snowfall is likely in many higher hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, and at a few locations in other high mountain regions.

The department also forecast heavy snowfall at one or two places in the high mountain areas of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces.

People’s News Monitoring Service