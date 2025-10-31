Kathmandu, October 31: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has urged city residents not to take out household waste due to obstruction at the Bancharedanda landfill site, where the city’s garbage is normally disposed of.

In a notice issued today, the Environment Management Department of KMC requested the public to store household and compound waste safely within their premises and not to dump it haphazardly on roads or public areas.

The metropolis stated that waste disposal has been halted as garbage trucks have been unable to reach the final disposal site at Bancharedanda owing to the ongoing obstruction.

People’s News Monitoring Service.