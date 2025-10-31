Kathmandu, Oct 31: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) and the Kathmandu Valley Development Authority have ordered the removal of illegal structures built on encroached public land within seven days.

The joint notice, issued on Thursday based on a meeting held on Ashoj 2, cites Sections 45 and 97 of the Local Government Operation Act, 2017, stating that such constructions are against the law.

The notice reads, “While constructing building structures, one must not act against Chapter 7 and Section 45 of the Act. As local governments are responsible for protecting, developing, and managing public land and property, individuals are requested to voluntarily remove such structures within seven (7) days and cooperate.”

The two authorities warned that failure to remove the structures within the deadline will result in legal action and forced demolition. The public has also been urged to report information about encroached or illegal structures.

