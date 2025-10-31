Kathmandu, Oct 31: The government has decided not to appoint new ambassadors to currently vacant positions. While announcing the cabinet’s decisions at Singha Durbar on Thursday, government spokesperson and Minister for Information and Communications Jagdish Kharel said that since the current government was formed only to oversee elections, no new ambassadorial appointments will be made at this time.

For now, embassy operations in the respective countries will be managed by second-tier staff at the Nepali missions, he added. Kharel also noted that based on changed circumstances and performance evaluations, ambassadors from 11 countries have been recalled.

Regarding other cabinet decisions, he said the council approved the participation of Police Additional Inspector General Rajan Adhikari in the 93rd Interpol General Assembly, scheduled in Morocco from November 23 to 26.

The cabinet also decided to designate areas for accessing data in the National Identity Management Information System, which will cover foreign employment, court case management, foreign study permits, immigration, citizenship, social security, prisoner identification, and other services.

Additionally, the council agreed to grant prior approval for the Summerjung Company office to be placed under the Home Ministry for organizational and management surveys.

People’s News Monitoring Service