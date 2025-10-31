Kathmandu, Oct 31 – The government is set to introduce new and more flexible guidelines on visit visas. The move comes after scrapping the previous six-point standard, following a proposal from the Department of Immigration.

According to Ram Chandra Tiwari, Director General of the Immigration Department, a press conference will be held at 1 pm on Friday to provide full details. He said the earlier strict rules had made the document process cumbersome, and there were growing complaints of middlemen exploiting applicants by charging high fees for arranging paperwork.

Under the new guidelines, those applying for visit visas will only need a passport valid for at least six months, a visa from the destination country, a two-way air ticket, and a self-declaration form.

The previous six-point criteria required additional documents such as round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, and three-generation family details for those planning to stay with relatives abroad.

Tiwari said the new measures aim to simplify these unnecessary and difficult procedures.

