Kathmandu, October 31: The race to become Nepal’s 33rd Inspector General of Police (IGP) has begun, with intense competition among the top contenders.

Current IGP Chandra Kuber Khapung will retire on November 12 (Kartik 27) upon completing his service tenure. Appointed on September 4 (Bhadra 19), Khapung led the police organization for about two months. His term coincided with the violent incidents during the Gen-Z movement, in which three police officers were killed, more than 465 police offices were vandalized or set on fire, and over 1,200 weapons were looted. Criticized for failing to maintain law and order, Khapung is now retiring after 30 years of service.

Now, four Additional Inspectors General (AIGs) — Dan Bahadur Karki, Dr. Manoj KC, Rajan Adhikari, and Siddhi Bikram Shah — are competing to succeed him.

Following the political change after the Gen-Z protests of September 8–9 (Bhadra 23–24), the interim government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is preparing to appoint the new IGP.

According to Rule 41 of the Police Regulation, 2071 (2014), the government appoints the IGP based on seniority, efficiency, leadership, sense of responsibility, and ability to mobilize subordinates. The Promotion Committee recommends names, which the Home Minister will submit to the Council of Ministers, where the final decision will be made by the Cabinet meeting.

Currently first in seniority, Karki is regarded within the organization as a “balanced and decisive officer.”

He has served as Lumbini Province Police Chief, Kathmandu Valley Police Chief, Head of the Human Resources Department, and is currently the Valley Police Chief.

He played a key role in strengthening the investigation into the Fake Bhutanese Refugee case, commanding the inquiry team that solidified the case.

Within the force, he is known as an officer who can make bold decisions under pressure.

Now serving as Chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), KC is recognized as a skilled and composed investigator.

He was one of the lead officers who uncovered the Bhutanese Refugee scam.

As DIG, he led the Special Bureau, and more recently, he enhanced the police’s public image by arresting high-profile individuals involved in gold smuggling and corruption.

Within the force, he is known as a “quiet performer” who delivers results through his investigations.

Currently Head of the Human Resources Department and previously Koshi Province Police Chief, Adhikari is a disciplined and experienced officer.

He is regarded as studious, composed, and strict in discipline.

While serving in the Criminal Investigation Department, he successfully organized the first National Women Police Conference.

Considered close to former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Adhikari is viewed as a non-controversial and administratively efficient official within the organization.

Originally from the National Investigation Department, Shah is one of the top officers of his batch and senior by 15 months compared to the other three contenders.

He currently heads the National Police Training Academy, Maharajgunj, and claims the position based on seniority.

While serving at the Special Bureau, he led the operation to bring controversial businessman Durga Prasai from India.

Known as a bold decision-maker, Shah was promoted to AIG later than his peers, meaning his tenure as IGP would be short — he would retire in January 2027 (Poush 2083) — while the others could serve until March 2028 (Chaitra 2084).

