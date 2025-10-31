Kathmandu, October 31: Buddha Air has decided to operate four flights a week between Kathmandu and Kolkata starting from November.

Earlier, the airline used to operate only three flights a week on this route.

According to Buddha Air, flights to Kolkata will now be available on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Buddha Air is one of Nepal’s most successful private airlines. In addition to operating flights to various domestic destinations, the airline has been operating international flights between Kathmandu and Kolkata.

People’s News Monitoring Service.