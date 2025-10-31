Kavrepalanchok, Oct 31: Traffic movement along several sections of the BP Highway in Kavrepalanchok has come to a complete halt due to landslides and mudslides.

Vehicles heading east have been stopped at Bhakunde in Kavrepalanchok as it will take time to clear the debris and reopen the highway.

According to police, continuous rainfall triggered landslides at multiple points including Chauki Danda, Nangsalk Crusher in Charsebesi, Bokshikuna, and Mamti, blocking the road. Similarly, mudslides have also obstructed the highway in Narke, Pinthalibesi, and Biruwadanda.

Inspector Ishwar Karki, chief of the Mangalatar Area Police Office, said that while clearing the landslide at Chauki Danda, another slide fell from above, forcing the team to halt work due to increased risk amid ongoing rain.

Kavre District Police Chief Komal Shah said it will take time to clear the obstructions and resume traffic. He urged travelers to check road conditions before starting their journey.

People’s News Monitoring Service