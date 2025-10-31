Janakpur, Oct 31: Sixteen children have been rescued from various locations in India and handed over to their families in Janakpur today.

The children, who had been taken from different districts of Madhesh Province to cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and various parts of Bihar, were rescued by the ‘Keen India’ organization with the assistance of Indian police. They were placed under the care of their families under the supervision of Ranjit Yadav, Secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Social Welfare of Madhesh Province.

The rescued children are from Mahottari, Dhanusha, Siraha, Rautahat, and Saptari districts. Their ages range from 9 to 22 years, according to Sanjiv Mahato, Coordination Officer of the National Child Rights Council, Madhesh Province.

In addition, two more girls were rescued by ‘Keen India’ with support from Indian police and handed over to their guardians through the Child Welfare Committee and the Child Rescue Center in Janakpur.

People’s News Monitoring Service