BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday that China's development and revitalization goes hand in hand with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision to "Make America Great Again."

He made the remarks during a meeting with Trump after landing in Busan for the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, and a state visit to South Korea.

Xi said the two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together.

"China and the United States should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs," he said.

Xi also said he is ready to continue working with Trump to build a solid foundation for China-U.S. relations and create a sound atmosphere for the development of both countries.