Kathmandu. Flights to Kathmandu have been disrupted due to changing weather. Rinjee Sherpa, spokesperson for Tribhuvan International Airport, said that planes coming to Kathmandu from various destinations in the country are facing problems.

“Recently, Kathmandu is open, but currently Bharatpur and Pokhara are closed,” he said. “A Shree Airlines flight from Bhairahawa to Kathmandu has returned there. Similarly, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kathmandu also returned to Delhi.”

According to spokesperson Sherpa, the Shree Airlines flight from Biratnagar to Kathmandu turned back to Biratnagar. A Nepal Airlines flight coming from Doha to Kathmandu has been diverted to Delhi.

People’s News Monitoring Service