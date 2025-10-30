Kathmandu, Oct 30: Nepal will get its 33rd police chief in two weeks. Current Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandra Kuber Khapung will retire on November 11, 2025 after completing 30 years of service, ending his brief tenure that began just this past September 4, 2025.

With the IGP post soon vacant, speculation has grown over who will lead the force responsible for internal security and crime investigation.

The recent Gen-Z protests on September 8 and 9, 2025, which turned violent and involved looting of police offices and weapons, add pressure on the incoming IGP to restore order within the force.

Following the protests, the political landscape also shifted, with a non-partisan government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki now in place. This government will appoint the next IGP.

Four Additional Inspectors General (AIGs) are the main contenders: Dan Bahadur Karki, Rajan Adhikari, Manoj KC, and Siddhi Bikram Shah. Dan Bahadur Karki currently heads the Valley Police Office in Rani Pokhari, Adhikari leads the Human Resource Department, KC commands the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and Shah is chief of the National Police Training Academy in Maharajgunj.

All except Shah joined the force as police inspectors in March 1998 and were promoted to AIG together on April 27, 1998. Shah joined a year earlier but due to a transfer in 2002, he reached AIG slightly later. Whoever becomes IGP will serve until March 2028 due to the 30-year service limit, except Shah, who would retire earlier if appointed.

Dan Bahadur Karki is the senior-most contender, having consistently held top positions since his DIG promotion. During the Gen-Z protests, he was sent to command the Valley Police, handling critical situations. Karki has experience leading major investigations, including the high-profile fake Bhutanese refugee case, and is known for a balanced leadership style.

Rajan Adhikari, second in seniority, has worked across several units in the Police Headquarters and previously commanded Koshi Province. Manoj KC, third in seniority, is known for his investigative skills and currently leads the CIB, having also been involved in the fake Bhutanese refugee investigation. Siddhi Bikram Shah, fourth by seniority but the eldest, successfully led teams to protect the Police Headquarters during the protests and specializes in intelligence and strategic planning.

According to the Police Regulations 2014 (2071 BS), promotion to IGP is based on seniority, competence, leadership, responsibility, and the ability to manage and motivate subordinates. Recent appointments have sometimes been controversial, with disputes reaching the Supreme Court. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki herself once overturned a previous IGP appointment, emphasizing seniority.

With growing security challenges and the sensitive political climate, the upcoming IGP appointment is being closely watched within the police force. Senior officials note that any controversy over the appointment could affect morale among officers, making the choice even more significant.

