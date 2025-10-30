By P.R. Pradhan

Nepal stands at a critical crossroads. An interim government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki is in place, yet it has failed to ensure accountability.

The Gen-Z movement had demanded decisive action against those responsible for the killing of 76 people—many of them Gen-Z protesters—the prosecution of corrupt leaders, and the immediate dismissal of politically appointed officials in government institutions. Their broader political demands include the direct election of the executive head of government and the suspension of all provincial bodies.

So far, the government has failed to meet any of these demands. Prime Minister Karki has repeatedly stated that her focus remains on preparing for the general elections scheduled for March 5, 2026, emphasizing that her constitutional limits prevent her from addressing other issues. She even convened a meeting with security officials to discuss potential repercussions if political leaders were to be arrested. However, the security agencies—contrary to the aspirations of Gen-Z protesters—advised her that such arrests could disrupt the election environment. Following this, Karki withdrew plans to detain political leaders accused of involvement in killings and corruption.

A former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Karki’s decision to become Prime Minister under the current constitution now appears to have been a serious miscalculation, as the constitutional framework has not only constrained her actions but also raised questions about her appointment to the post.

There is a growing belief that the United States and certain Western powers were deeply involved in the Gen-Z uprising. The U.S. Embassy reportedly funded programs such as the U.S. Youth Council, which trained young activists, while institutions like the Centre for Social Innovation and Foreign Policy (CESIF) created anti-China propaganda. Open Society, the NTTV, and the Barbara Foundation—supported by Open Society—were also visibly active.

While many innocent Gen-Z protesters may have joined the September 8 uprising out of genuine frustration, it now appears to have been hijacked by pro-American activists. There are indications that Indo-Western interests initially aimed to topple the government of K.P. Sharma Oli, but the American deep state later took the leading role, leaving India far behind. India now seems to be formulating its own strategy, while China has been compelled to enter Nepal’s political arena to safeguard its sensitive frontier—Tibet.

Disturbingly, “TOB (Tibet Original Blood)” activists were heard chanting slogans such as “Return Our Motherland!” from Nepali soil—a country that officially adheres to the One-China policy.

It is worth asking: Have Nepalis truly realized that their country has turned into a battleground among three major powers—the United States, China, and India? Have we thoroughly analyzed the implications of this hidden struggle among deep-state actors? Are we, perhaps unknowingly, inviting civil conflict in the near future?

Karki, known to be a follower and student of Kalyan Shrestha, founder of the Law Society and a key figure in opening Nepal’s judiciary to Western influence, has maintained long-standing ties with American institutions. During her tenure as Chief Justice, she reportedly collaborated closely with U.S.-funded INGOs in the Supreme Court.

Today, she cannot easily abandon her alignment with Western interests—particularly as one of her principal yet unofficial advisors, Sumana Shrestha, is regarded as a member of the American deep-state network.

Amid this triangular power struggle in Kathmandu, Nepal faces a grave crisis that threatens its sovereignty and independence. Both economically and in terms of security, the nation is perilously weak.

The only viable solution lies in convening an all-sector roundtable conference as soon as possible to draft an interim constitution. Instead of pursuing a costly and potentially futile election, Prime Minister Karki should pave the way for the restoration of the 1990 Constitution, ensuring participation from all political actors, including the monarchy, to chart a path toward national stability and unity.