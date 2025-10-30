Kathmandu, Oct 30: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has stated that not a single foreigner has ever come to her and told her what to do or not to do. She described the ongoing comments about foreign interference as merely “intimidation tactics.”

Speaking at the closing remarks of the tripartite dialogue held on Wednesday at Baluwatar between the government, political parties, and Gen-Z representatives, Prime Minister Karki said, “No foreigner has sought me out here. We meet ambassadors at Singha Durbar, but not at Baluwatar. All meetings so far have been purely ceremonial.”

Referring to her appointment and responsibilities, she said, “I did not come here out of desire. At the President’s office, it was me, OMG, and my husband. I even left saying I cannot make deals with political leaders. But when the country called, the President asked me not to refuse responsibility.”

Recalling the youths injured during the Gen-Z movement and the families of martyrs, she added, “I remembered those innocent children who fell to bullets. I am with the people, and I felt I must do something, so I stepped forward with determination.”

Prime Minister Karki also expressed her firm commitment to continue the fight against corruption and exploitation. She said, “We are opening the files that were left aside yesterday. Some have already been caught, others are being caught. If corruption is found, I am even ready to take my late father to jail.”

She noted that the government remains focused on the elections and is working to build cooperation and trust despite the atmosphere of distrust.

Answering questions about the role of judges, she said, “Does the constitution prevent judges from becoming MPs, ministers, or the prime minister? In India, judges have become ministers. Why is it questioned here?”

She made it clear that the government is moving firmly to resolve the country’s current crisis and will not stop even amid obstacles and challenges.

People’s News Monitoring Service