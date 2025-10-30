Kathmandu, Oct 30:The Meteorological Forecasting Division has reported that Nepal is currently experiencing the combined influence of western winds, a low-pressure system formed over the Arabian Sea, and Cyclone ‘Montha’ developed in the Bay of Bengal.

This morning, skies across the country remain mostly cloudy. Moderate rain with snowfall is occurring in some areas of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, while light rain with snowfall is being recorded in a few places in other provinces.

By afternoon, most of the hilly regions in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces will remain cloudy, while the Tarai plains will see partly cloudy conditions. Moderate rainfall is likely in many areas of Koshi, Madhes, and Bagmati, and in some hilly and mountainous areas of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. Light rain is also possible in a few parts of Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Moderate snowfall is expected in high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Karnali, and light to moderate snowfall in other high-altitude areas. A few places in Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki may experience heavy snowfall, while heavy rainfall is also possible in one or two areas of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, and Lumbini provinces.

People's News Monitoring Service