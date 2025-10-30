We are witnessing a grave crisis threatening our very existence as an independent nation. The aspiration of the Gen-Z protesters during the September 8 and 9 demonstrations was to suspend the present system and ensure that their demands were met. However, the mission of the Gen-Z movement was soon hijacked by Western powers—those same forces that once brokered the present constitution promoting federalism, secularism, and republicanism.

This government appears to advocate a Western agenda rather than represent the genuine aspirations of the Nepali people. A total of 76 individuals, including many Gen-Z protesters, were martyred—only for Sushila Karki to be rewarded with captainship, without achieving any remarkable progress. The government has failed to take action against those involved in the killings of Gen-Z demonstrators, as well as against corrupt political leaders and bureaucrats. None of the Gen-Z demands, except the dissolution of the House, have been fulfilled—and even that dissolution now faces numerous legal challenges in court.

The Gen-Z revolution, coupled with the visible presence of Western deep-state influence, has inevitably aroused suspicion among our two immediate neighbors. Nepal’s sovereign existence depends on maintaining balanced relations with both of them. Any imbalance—any shift in our relations with India or China—could have severe consequences. In times of crisis, neither the United States nor European countries will come to our rescue. Therefore, Nepal must always uphold a policy of balanced and equidistant relations with its neighbors, instead of serving Western interests that risk turning our nation into a battleground for foreign powers.

Considering the growing threat to our sovereignty and independence, we appeal to all patriotic forces—except those advocating for Western or foreign interests—to rise above narrow and self-centered motives. The time has come to think collectively about a better, more prosperous future for Nepal. Let us unite to protect our motherland, our sovereignty, and our independence.

We must strive to establish a system that is sustainable for Nepal and its people. Restoring the 1990 Constitution, with a constitutional monarchy overseeing defense and foreign affairs, could provide the necessary stability. We need a system grounded in checks and balances, one that minimizes corruption and fosters economic strength.

Please reflect deeply on this appeal and act swiftly—because time is running out for Nepal.