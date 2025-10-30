

Kathmandu, Oct 30: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast rain across Nepal for the next three days, with the impact of Cyclone ‘Montha’ likely to last until Saturday morning (Nov 1).

The combined effect of a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Mongtha in the Bay of Bengal, and western winds has led to widespread rain predictions ranging from light to heavy.

According to Thursday’s (Oct 30) bulletin from the Meteorological Forecasting Division, heavy snowfall is likely in some high-hill and mountainous areas of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, while heavy rain may occur in a few places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, and in one or two areas of Lumbini Province.

The division warned of possible floods, landslides, and inundation that could disrupt daily life, mountaineering, agriculture, tourism, and air and road transport, urging the public to stay alert.

Areas advised to remain cautious:

Thursday (Oct 30): All districts of Koshi and Bagmati, and Gorkha, Nawalpur, Nawalparasi (West), and Rupandehi.

The department has also released an updated list of districts advised to stay on alert during this period.

People’s News Monitoring Service