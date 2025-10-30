Kathmandu. The Armed Police Force (APF) has rescued 162 people from Annapurna Base Camp as of this morning (Kartik 13). According to Armed Police spokesperson and DSP Shailendra Thapa, there are no longer any domestic or foreign tourists at the base camp.

“All have been brought to safe locations, while avalanches continue at Annapurna Base Camp,” he said.

The Armed Police team had headed to the base camp on Tuesday (Kartik 11) for the rescue operation. Led by Armed Police Inspector Binod Paudel, the team rescued 162 people, including 17 foreign tourists, he added.

“The tourists were stranded due to heavy snowfall and could not find their way. They were guided and rescued with the help of ropes,” he said. “Now that all the tourists have been rescued, the base camp is empty.”

On Wednesday (Kartik 12), 52 tourists and 20 people who had lost their way were brought to safety from the base camp.

The rescued tourists were taken to safe areas without snowfall, such as Gufafant and Sadikharka. “They are all in safe locations without snow,” DSP Thapa said. “Some of the rescued individuals showed minor health issues such as breathing difficulties, but nothing serious.”

People’s News Monitoring Service