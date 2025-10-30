Former Minister Shree Bhadra Sharma has hit headlines again with his signature to proposed manifesto of newly proposed party that claims to be the answer to current political problems posed by the absence of an effective “third force” in the country.

This verified long standing rumors that Sharma along with some other senior Panchas were attempting to form a party under the leadership, supposedly, of former Prime Minister Kirtinidhi Bista.

Bista, who is on tour of India and Europe after having visit to China, had advocated an effective democratic option to the Congress in the new multi party system.People’s Review, 2 December 1991.