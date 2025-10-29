Kathmandu, October 29: A helicopter belonging to Altitude Air met with an accident in Lobuche, Solukhumbu. According to DSP Manojit Kunwar of the Solukhumbu District Police Office, the helicopter slipped on snow while attempting to land at a helipad near Everest Base Camp at around 7:50 this morning.

He informed that only the pilot, Bibek Khadka, was onboard, and he has been rescued safely. Khadka has already been airlifted to Lukla by a Kailash Air helicopter. The pilot, Khadka, is a resident of Bhaktapur.