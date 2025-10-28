By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

Right from the beginning, it was the monarch who was instrumental in unifying a scattering motley of principalities, tribes and ethnic groups.

And without Prithvi Narayan (PNS) there would be no Nepal today. As the great bard wrote [in: “Twelfth Night”]:

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and

Others have greatness thrust upon them.”

PNS was one of those singular statesmen, who was all three rolled into one: he was born into an illustrious family in which the very idea of unification was ingrained, he was destined to achieve great things and seized the opportunity presented by the particular situation in the region to push through his noble aims resolutely. With PNS, there was ‘no when and if’.

The historical antecedent

Thus, it was the vision of Prithvi Narayan Shah the Great that was the basis for the founding of the modern state of Nepal. Without it, Nepal as it is today would not have come into being, and its territories would long have been conquered by the British.

In the domestic dimension, Prithvi Narayan envisioned the new nation as a beautiful garden where many different flowers bloom – ethnic harmony in fulfilment.

A truly multi-ethnic society is still a work in progress, but this is because the rulers that followed Prithvi Narayan did not have his vision, nor his capacity.

However, one can no longer speak only of the dominance of the so-called Khas-Arya ethnic group.

The current geo-strategic argument

Prithvi Narayan Shah’s vision in the international sphere was truly revolutionary—the concept of the new nation as a yam between two boulders.

Even at that time of limited geopolitical knowledge, he very correctly perceived that Nepal’s two neighbours, the behemoths with their own great and outstanding civilizations could not be taken for granted.

The new nation had to devise ways and means to secure its sovereignty and independence.

Prithvi Narayan used his conquering army to secure the nation’s borders in all directions.

Today, the Nepal Army is doing an excellent job but must develop and evolve – just see how the brave Ukrainians have kept the mighty Russians at bay for nearly four years and at a great cost for the economy and society for both warring states.

Nepal’s terrain is highly disadvantageous for a would-be invader – whether from the north and south and would entail tremendous sacrifices and follow-up damages materially and ideally.

And the roots of the lowly and ‘weak’ yam can cause untold damage to ‘mighty’ boulders!

The sociological basis

With time, PNS and his successors forged a nation that was resilient.

In spite of a society that was ethnically diverse, practising different religions, speaking different tongues and celebrating various festivals – the many became one.

Because it was a vibrant multi-ethnic society, it was strong domestically and could ward off the challenges of British imperialism.

The economic undercurrent

By and large, under the rule of the modern Shah monarchs, the country could enjoy steady economic development.

Then came the era of multi-party democracy. Unfortunately, the rule by democratically elected ‘modern’ political parties degenerated into autocratic rule by party leaders. All-round development was most sketchy.

There were no words of caution from the federal president and rampant corruption became the rule – choking economic development – the ‘lost’ years.

A monarch as the head of state would not have been an idle spectator.

In fact, even out of office former King Gyanendra repeatedly called upon the political leaders to come to their senses and prioritize the people’s aspirations.

The political rationalization

There is fundamentally nothing contradictory between the genuine aspirations of Gen Z and the role of constitutional monarchy going forward.

The monarchy would be like a mystical entity that represents the spiritual heart of the nation. It would have been a vital safeguard against the continued despotism of the major political parties.

Above all the role of constitutional monarchy in buttressing the nation’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity is paramount.

There is an urgent need to support the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP). It was previously derided by the established main stream political parties as regressive and degenerated. Recent events have illustrated that it is actually progressive.

However, it must bring its house in order, bury all personal egos and ambitions, and play a major role in the emerging new political dispensation.

The role of the Himani Trust could also be crucial in securing a more positive role for Constitutional Monarchy in a new political era.

The role of the Federal President in the recent Gen Z protests was not ideal. A monarch would not have been so procrastinating.

The symbiosis between the Monarchy & the Nepal Army was fantastic during the unification process. Its restoration would be a boon for the future development of the nation and the basis for national security.

As the recent crisis during the Gen Z protests illustrated so alarmingly, in a supreme moment of extreme danger, there would have been no hesitancy in the decision-making process between the Monarch and the Army.

Above all, the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of a newly-restored Himalayan Kingdom would have – jointly – a solid basis.

