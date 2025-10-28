Kathmandu, Oct 28: US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have signed two new agreements.

One agreement is said to mark the beginning of a new “golden era” in US-Japan relations, while the second focuses on critical minerals.

The first agreement aims to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two allies. The second provides a framework to ensure the supply of rare minerals.

After signing the agreements, President Trump praised Japan, calling it a strong ally of the United States. He also commended Prime Minister Takaichi.

Meanwhile, Japanese media reported that Prime Minister Takaichi plans to recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier, Pakistan and Cambodia had already nominated Trump for the same award. However, the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 has already been announced. It was awarded to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado.

People’s News Monitoring Service