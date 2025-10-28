Kathmandu, Oct 28: Snowfall has been reported around the Muktinath Temple area in Mustang. Pilgrims visiting the temple have been affected by the snow.

The Mustang District Administration Office has issued a notice requesting trekkers not to travel due to ongoing snowfall in the region.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, heavy to light snowfall is expected in Mustang’s high Himalayan regions, including the Mustang–Dolpa route, Yak Kharka area (at an altitude of 5,800 meters), Manang–Mustang Thorong La Pass (5,400 meters), Mustang–Manang Saribung Pass (6,000 meters), and the Dhaulagiri trekking route between Mustang and Myagdi. Chief District Officer Bishnu Prasad Bhusal said trekkers have been advised to avoid these routes.

Snowfall and rainfall are also likely in other parts of Mustang until Wednesday. Tourists and pilgrims have been advised to check weather forecasts before setting out on their journeys.

As the Tihar festival approaches, the number of trekkers heading to Mustang and other Himalayan areas has surged. Since there are public holidays until Chhath, trekking numbers have sharply risen, though they are expected to drop once offices reopen.

Chief District Officer Bhusal has urged everyone to remain alert and avoid taking risks, as weather conditions could worsen.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has also warned of heavy snowfall and rainfall in several high hilly and Himalayan areas of Gandaki Province, saying it could affect daily life, mountaineering, agriculture, and tourism activities.