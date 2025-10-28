Myagdi, Oct 28: Tourists visiting popular spots in Myagdi and Mustang are facing difficulties following snowfall. Since last night, the hilly areas of these districts have seen light rain, while upper regions have experienced snowfall.

Pramesh Gurung, ward chair of Waragung Muktikshetra Rural Municipality-1 in Mustang, said tourists are stranded at their accommodations due to the snow.

“The roads and trails are covered with snow, making travel and trekking impossible,” he said. “Tourists have not left their lodgings, and we have advised them not to venture out due to safety risks.”

The Department of Meteorology, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Authority, and the district administration offices of Myagdi and Mustang have issued public notices from today warning of rain and snowfall, leading to fewer tourists arriving.

Snowfall mixed with light rain has been reported in upper regions including Muktinath, Lomanthang, and Charang. Tourists visiting Annapurna Base Camp, Panchakunda Lake, Ghodepani, Khopralek, Mohare Danda, and Kokhe Danda in Myagdi are also affected by the weather.

Tej Gurung, a hotel operator at Humkhola, the entry point to the Maurice Herzog Trail connecting to Annapurna Base Camp, said there has been no movement on the trail since morning.

“While about 500 tourists usually arrive daily, only around 200 came on Monday,” he said. “Trekking has been suspended due to rain and snowfall.”

Lok Bahadur Pun, ward chair of Annapurna Rural Municipality-4, said that until midnight last night, tourists who reached Annapurna Base Camp via the Maurice Herzog Trail were transported to Narchyang and Bhurung Hot Springs for safety.

Dam Bahadur Pun, a hotel operator in Ghodepani, added that tourists have postponed trekking due to the bad weather.

“Tourists hoping to view Punhill or head to their destinations have stayed indoors since morning,” he said. “We requested a suspension of trekking due to cold weather, snow-covered trails, and risks of accidents from slips or getting lost.”

