Kathmandu, Oct 28: The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has urged the government to investigate and take action against those involved in looting, vandalism, and arson targeting industries, businesses, and private property during the recent ‘GenZ’ movement. The federation has also called for stronger guarantees of security for the business community.

According to FNCCI, many of its members have complained that no formal complaints were filed against those responsible for such incidents, which could encourage a culture of impunity and discourage entrepreneurs. The federation said it has drawn the government’s serious attention to the issue.

FNCCI stated that such incidents not only demoralize the private sector but also negatively affect economic activities. “Our members have reported that police have been reluctant to register complaints and show little initiative in pursuing the culprits. If this situation continues, it will promote impunity and pose a serious threat to the investment environment. It will also have long-term effects on job creation, revenue generation, investment promotion, and the overall economy,” the federation said in a statement.

The FNCCI has also requested that its representatives be included in central and district-level security committees through local chambers of commerce to ensure business security. The federation has already sent a formal letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding this matter.

It has urged the government to ensure coordination between the state and private sector at all levels and to include the business community directly in local security planning, risk assessment, and emergency decision-making processes.

During a meeting held on Sunday (October 27) with FNCCI office-bearers, standing committee members, and chairs of various committees and forums, acting president Anjan Shrestha said that peace and security are essential for stability, and stability is necessary for businesses to operate. Without business operations, the economy itself faces serious trouble. He stressed that ending impunity and ensuring that business owners are not attacked in the future are fundamental requirements.

Former FNCCI president Shekhar Golchha said that the private sector expects proactive measures from the government to move the economy forward sustainably, restore investor confidence, and create an environment where businesses can operate with assurance.

He pointed out that the government must now focus on maintaining peace and stability and boosting the morale of industrialists and entrepreneurs. The meeting also drew attention to the need to ensure a secure and uninterrupted working environment for the private sector, which plays a key role in employment and the national economy.

People’s News Monitoring Service