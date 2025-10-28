KATHMANDU, October 28: The Chhath festival concluded today with devotees offering prayers to the rising sun. The festival, which began on Saturday, ended early this morning after devotees made offerings to the sun at rivers, ponds, and Chhath ghats.

On Monday, devotees had offered prayers to the setting sun, which is considered the main ritual of the festival. With today’s offering to the rising sun, this year’s Chhath has officially ended.

The festival was celebrated at Gaurighat and Kamal Pokhari in Kathmandu, as well as across the Tarai-Madhesh region. This year, around 500,000 people participated in the Chhath rituals at the Guhyeshwari–Gaurighat area alone.

People's News Monitoring Service