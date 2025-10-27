Kathmandu, Oct 27: Two foreign climbers have died during their ascent of Mount Ama Dablam this autumn season, according to Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

French national Hugo Lucio Lazaro, who was climbing with Himalayan Vision Treks and Expedition, died after successfully summiting the peak on October 22. He developed health problems while descending from Camp 3 and was airlifted to Kathmandu’s HAMS Hospital, where he died on October 23.

Similarly, Korean climber Hongkai Park, who was part of an 8K Expedition team, died on Sunday between Camp 1 and Camp 2 during the climb.The department said it is coordinating efforts to repatriate both bodies to their respective countries.

