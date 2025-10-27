Myagdi, Oct 27: The flow of tourists heading to the Annapurna Base Camp since the last week of Ashoj has continued well into the second week of Kartik. No one had expected such a huge number of visitors this year.

In recent days, hotels in Mustang, Myagdi, Baglung, and Parbat are packed, making accommodation management difficult for hotel owners.

During the long Dashain, Tihar, and Chhath holidays, students, youths, employees, bankers, and Nepalis returning from abroad have chosen Mustang and the Annapurna Base Camp as their top travel destinations. These four districts have become popular among those preferring road travel.

Among domestic tourists, Muktinath in Mustang has been the most preferred pilgrimage site. Visitors to Mustang usually tour Korala Pass, Lo Manthang Palace, Chhoser and Chiunsi caves, Charang and Marang monasteries, Kagbeni, Dhumba Lake, and Marpha village. Over 800,000 domestic and 150,000 foreign tourists visit Mustang each year.

Adventure lovers seeking a short mountain trip have been trekking to the Annapurna Base Camp in Annapurna Rural Municipality–4 of Myagdi.

The trail passes through Phutphute waterfall and the blue Panchakunda Lake to reach the Annapurna Base Camp at 4,190 meters. The trip takes about three days to go and return. The flat valley beneath Nilgiri and Annapurna peaks has now become a new attraction.

Around 8,000 visitors enter Mustang daily through Myagdi, while over 500 head toward the base camp. Hotel owner Harikrishna Shrestha from Beni said this season has brought far more guests than hotels can accommodate.

“Crowds in Muktinath and Upper Mustang during Dashain and Tihar are usual, but this time, the influx to Annapurna Base Camp has overwhelmed hotels, restaurants, and homestays,” he said. “Despite having money, many visitors struggled to find food and lodging due to poor implementation of tourism policies.”

With hotels exceeding capacity, local administrations, security agencies, hotel owners, and the Chamber of Commerce in Myagdi and Mustang have urged tourists to book in advance.

Arrangements have been made for accommodation in hotels, private homes, community buildings, and inns in Kushma, Baglung, and Pokhara. Hotels in Myagdi can handle about 2,000 guests daily, while Mustang can manage around 3,000.

According to hotelier Raju Hamal of Bhrung–Tatopani, hotels along the Maurice Herzog trail connecting to the Annapurna Base Camp are fully booked until the end of this week.

“Although the flow may decline after Chhath when schools and offices reopen, occupancy remains good,” he said. “Businesses that suffered due to the GenZ movement, the fortnight of ancestors, and bad weather during Dashain have now found relief.”

Myagdi Chamber of Commerce president Subin Shrestha said easier road access and increased publicity have boosted domestic tourism in Mustang and the base camp area.“Muktinath and Kagbeni attract pilgrims, while others come to see mountains, dry hills, lakes, and the Himalayan lifestyle. The ability to reach Korala Pass by vehicle has also drawn many,” he said. “Young people are especially drawn to Annapurna Base Camp because it takes them close to the foot of the Himalayas.”

He added that social media posts and news coverage have helped promote these destinations.

According to him, the tourist influx has encouraged hotel owners in Myagdi and Mustang to expand facilities and invest more. It has also pressured the government to improve the limited capacity of hotels along the Annapurna Base Camp route.

He advised visitors to book in advance for better management.

Tourists have also called for completing the upgrade of the Beni–Jomsom road section, fixing landslide-prone stretches, and classifying hotels to standardize service and pricing.

People’s News Monitoring Service