Biratnagar, Oct 27: Koshi Province Chief Minister Hikmat Kumar Karki has claimed the current government cannot hold elections because it has failed to ensure law and order.

“The police offices are burnt, vehicles are torched. Can the police maintain peace and security on bicycles and horses?” Karki asked.

Addressing a gathering of CPN-UML cadres in Dhankuta, Karki accused the government of failing to create an environment for elections. “Police weapons and uniforms have been seized and not yet returned. How can elections be held in such a situation?” he said.

He also said the probe committee led by Gauribahadur Karki cannot be impartial due to his controversial image, adding UML would only accept a new, widely acceptable committee.

Reiterating that UML is not afraid of elections, Karki said, “A government formed by bypassing the constitution cannot conduct elections. Parliament must be reinstated and a new inclusive government formed before going to polls.”

He remarked that imperialist forces are trying to stir unrest through the ongoing GenZ movement, adding, “Some elements are using the GenZ movement to spread rebellion and destruction. Their true motives will soon be exposed, and people will understand their intent.”

He announced that UML will begin nationwide protests from Dhankuta on Kartik 15.

People’s News Monitoring Service