Kathmandu, Oct 27: Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s former chairperson Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani has urged Prime Minister Sushila Karki’s government to take concrete steps against corruption.

He said the government should at least publish the property details of all ministers who have been in office for over a month to send a message of honesty and integrity. “It has been a month since Prime Minister Sushila took charge. To show genuine commitment to the anti-corruption drive, the government must present ministers’ property details before the people,” Lohani wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Referring to the GenZ movement and the sacrifices made during it, Lohani said one of its main demands was strong government action against corruption. He added that to prove the government is aware of this demand, it should disclose the domestic and foreign assets of all ministers.

He also called it a weakness of the government that it has not been able to form a commission to investigate the property of top political leaders.

Lohani remarked that despite Prime Minister Sushila Karki’s reputation for toughness against corruption, her government has failed to make the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority effective. “Public concern is growing that the Commission remains silent even on major corruption cases. The Prime Minister should take note, the public will not stay silent for long,” he warned.

People's News Monitoring Service