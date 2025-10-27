Kathmandu, Oct 27: Minister for Education, Science and Technology Mahabir Pun has requested not to invite him to any formal events.

Posting on Facebook on Monday, Minister Pun urged that he not be invited as a chief guest, especially for inauguration or foundation-laying ceremonies.

He made it clear that he intends to devote all his time to work and will not attend unnecessary public functions. “Please, do not send any invitations for formal events like inaugurations, foundation stone ceremonies, or programs where the minister is expected to be the chief guest,” he wrote.

Pun, who also skipped the UNESCO General Assembly in Uzbekistan and a British Council conference in Nigeria, said ministers have only traveled abroad when absolutely necessary.

He further clarified that only a few ministers have gone abroad for essential meetings or unavoidable official duties, and urged people not to spread rumors that they are traveling for leisure.

Pun, also the founder of the National Innovation Center, has drawn attention for his distinct working style since being appointed education, science, and technology minister.

People’s News Monitoring Service