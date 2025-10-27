Kathmandu, Oct 27: Nearly six weeks after the violent GenZ protests on September 9, Hyatt Regency has announced its indefinite closure citing extensive damage. In a notice issued on October 18, the hotel’s Human Resource Director, Mohammad Yusuf Yamin, said the hotel would remain closed until further notice.

The reason is not limited to property damage — there was also a human casualty. An Indian tourist staying at the hotel died during the chaos.

Police spokesperson DIG Binod Ghimire confirmed that the deceased was 57-year-old Indian national Rajesh Singh Gola, a guest at Hyatt Regency. During the September 9 riot, a mob of about 100 to 150 people attacked the hotel in Boudha, setting parts of it on fire. The tourist reportedly jumped from a window to escape and later died from her injuries while undergoing treatment.

“The Indian guest was staying at Hyatt. When protesters set fire to the hotel, she tried to escape and suffered critical injuries. She later died,” Ghimire informed.

The incident raised questions about the safety of guests in luxury hotels. Following the death of its citizen, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu also inquired about the case with Hyatt management.

Hyatt Regency has been shut since the day of the riots, but management formally announced the closure only on October 18.

The damage was extensive. The hotel’s lobby and casino were completely destroyed by fire, and around 70 guest rooms were gutted, according to the management. The casino also sustained major damage.

