Kathmandu: The Nepal Communist Party, led by Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’, has announced programs for a nationwide people’s struggle until November 6, 2025. The decision came from a special meeting of the party’s central committee held in Kapilvastu from October 11 to 16, 2025.

According to the meeting, wall writings will continue until October 30, 2025. The party has also set slogans calling for the formation of an all-party interim government, impartial investigation of corruption, establishment of a high-level inquiry commission, special courts to punish corrupt officials, building socialism with priority to the people, dissolution of NGO-type broker organizations, impartial investigation of the Gen Z crackdown, and guaranteed employment for youth.

The committee decided on a torch rally across the country on November 1, 2025, nationwide protest rallies with corner meetings on November 3, 2025, and a mass assembly in Kathmandu on November 6, 2025. NCP General Secretary Biplav has invited supporters of independence and socialism to participate in the Kathmandu rally.

He emphasized that Nepal must be transformed by its own people, not others, and that the country will achieve progress with dignity once corrupt officials, commission-seekers, and smugglers are eliminated.

“Nepal will be changed by us, not by others. It will be run by Nepalis, not outsiders. When corrupt officials, commission-takers, smugglers, brokers, and parasites are gone, the country will advance with self-respect. Let’s stand for independence and socialism on November 6, 2025, in Kathmandu,” he wrote on social media.

The recent special meeting of the NCP central committee decided to pursue the struggle in multiple phases.

People’s News Monitoring Service