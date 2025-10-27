Kathmandu, Oct 27: Nearly five thousand inmates who escaped during the “GenZ protests” are still at large 47 days later, according to the Department of Prison Management. The prolonged absence of these fugitives has raised growing security concerns across the country.

Department Director Chomendra Nyaupane said that as of Sunday afternoon (October 25), a total of 4,986 inmates remained missing. They were among the 14,549 prisoners who broke out of jails nationwide on September 9 during the violent demonstrations.

Nepal’s prison system houses 30,641 inmates in total. During the September 9 jailbreak, 14,549 fled from 28 prisons out of the country’s 75. Of them, 9,577 have since returned to custody. Thirteen inmates died while attempting to escape on September 9 and 10.

The department has repeatedly issued public notices urging fugitives to surrender, but thousands remain at large, ignoring the appeals.

People’s News Monitoring Service