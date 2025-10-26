Washington, Oct 26: US President Donald Trump has sought China’s help to end the Russia–Ukraine war, saying he wants Beijing to play a role in reaching a peace deal with Moscow.

“I want China to help us in the Ukraine peace process,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One during his Asia tour.

During the trip, Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. China remains Russia’s biggest ally and has continued to support Moscow even after Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Trump’s remarks came during a difficult week for Kyiv, as Russian forces carried out attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the United States refused to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles, and the European Union also held back a proposed fund that would have used frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense.

