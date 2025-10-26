Pokhara, Oct 26: Pokhara’s tourism sector is buzzing again after months of slowdown, as domestic and foreign tourists crowd the city during the Dashain–Tihar holidays. Favorable weather, open mountain views, and festive vacations have brought life back to hotels, restaurants, and adventure sites.

The city’s signature attractions—the Annapurna range, Phewa Lake, and adventure sports like paragliding, bungee jumping, and zip-lining—are once again drawing visitors. Pokhara, the gateway to the Annapurna trekking circuit and Muktinath, has seen renewed energy after protests and poor weather had hurt tourism earlier this year.

“Tourism is finally showing signs of recovery,” said Laxman Subedi, president of the Hotel Association Pokhara. “Lakeside hotels are 90 percent occupied, and both Nepali and foreign tourists are heading to Annapurna and Mustang. The festive rush has lifted business morale.” He added that the revival has had a positive ripple effect across Gandaki Province.

Pokhara has around 1,200 tourist-standard hotels, 700 of them in the Lakeside and Damside areas, with a total capacity of 40,000 guests. Investments in the city’s tourism industry amount to an estimated Rs 800 billion, including Rs 600 billion in hotels alone, providing jobs to about 15,000 people.

Trekking activity is also strong. According to the Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN), between 1,000 and 1,200 foreign trekkers and around 4,000 Nepalis are entering the Annapurna region daily through five checkpoints in Kaski, Lamjung, and Myagdi. “Pokhara is Nepal’s trekking hub,” said TAAN Pokhara chair Krishna Acharya. “We’ve promoted new routes like the Maurice Herzog Trail and urged the government to focus on trail conservation and safety.”

Restaurant and Bar Association Nepal (REBAN) Pokhara president Bishwaraj Poudel said tourist arrivals during Tihar exceeded those in Dashain. “Restaurants and bars are full again. Business confidence is returning,” he said.

Pokhara Tourism Council senior vice president Hari Bhujel said the momentum should be sustained beyond the festive season. “Short-term surges can’t support the huge investments made here,” he said, calling for long-term government plans to attract visitors year-round.

Bhujel added that Pokhara’s mix of nature, adventure, and culture—boating on Phewa Lake, sunrise at Sarangkot, and visits to Davis Falls, Gupteshwor Cave, and the International Mountain Museum—needs better management and promotion. With the new international airport now operational, tourism entrepreneurs expect foreign arrivals to rise further.

Evenings around Phewa Lake are already lively again, with cafés, shops, and live music welcoming visitors. For many, Pokhara has regained its familiar charm—a blend of calm lake views and adventure in the air.

