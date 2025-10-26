Bhairahawa, Oct 26: Thai AirAsia will resume flights to Bhairahawa starting Sunday. The airline will operate Bangkok-Bhairahawa-Bangkok flights twice a week, on Sundays and Wednesdays.

According to schedule, the Thai AirAsia flight will land at Gautam Buddha International Airport at 12:15 pm on Sunday. Airport information officer Vinod Singh Rawat said the return flight from Bhairahawa to Bangkok is scheduled for 1:15 pm.

Thai AirAsia had also operated flights last year during the winter schedule but suspended services from Chaitra. Flights will resume from Gautam Buddha International Airport starting Kartik.

People’s News Monitoring Service