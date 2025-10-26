Kathmandu, October 26: Chairman of the Aam Janata Party (AJP) and former minister Prabhu Shah has demanded the immediate resignation of Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, describing his role as suspicious and controversial.

Shah accused the government, formed on the sacrifices of the youths during the Gen-Z movement, of failing to arrest the killers, corrupt figures, and conspirators responsible for shooting protesters in the chest and head. He expressed anger that Home Minister Aryal has not taken any initiative to arrest and prosecute former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and others allegedly involved in the killings.

Addressing a greeting exchange program organized on the occasion of Deepawali and Chhath festivals in Parsagadhi, Parsa, on Saturday, Shah said, “On September 8, a massacre was carried out against the youths. They were shot directly in the chest and head. This government, which has failed to arrest the murderers even now, has no moral right to remain in power. The Home Minister has proven himself incompetent.” He further accused Aryal of shielding KP Oli and his allies, claiming that his former affiliation as a UML cadre has influenced his inaction against those responsible for killing young protesters.

Shah further remarked, “So many days have passed since the formation of this government, yet no action has been taken against the killers of the youths. On the contrary, the police administration, under the influence of these murderers, has selectively filed complaints against protesting youths. Why were UML’s youth complaints against Balen Shah and Sudan Gurung registered? This government’s activities are deeply suspicious.”

The AJP chairman accused Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal of manipulating the sentiments of the Gen-Z generation. He said it was unfortunate that the government has treated the murderers, corrupt officials, and conspirators equally, keeping their cases unresolved.

Shah also alleged that the current government has “hijacked” the Gen-Z movement in a planned manner, declaring that those in power have lost the moral right to remain in office. He warned that if the government fails to take action against those involved in the killings, the people themselves will rise up and deliver justice.

He also blamed UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli for repeatedly undermining the government’s authority, saying, “Seeing this government’s weakness and lack of moral strength, Oli keeps insulting it and raising his head from time to time. Those who should have been under investigation are instead challenging the government daily, saying they won’t obey or participate in elections. This shows how weak the government really is.”

Shah said the Nepali people are eagerly waiting for the upcoming elections and urged the government to simultaneously bring the murderers of the youths under the legal process, warning the government not to hesitate in doing so.

“This is an election government,” he said, “but its purpose is not only to hold elections. The Oli government openly killed youths in broad daylight, and bringing the killers to justice is this government’s first responsibility.” He warned that if the government fails to act, “the people will drag the killers out of their homes and take justice into their own hands.”

Shah also criticized former ministers from Parsa district for failing to contribute to local development, causing suffering to ordinary citizens.

He reiterated AJP’s earlier demands, including declaring Birgunj as the financial capital of Nepal, upgrading Narayani Hospital into a medical college, converting Thakur Ram Multiple Campus into a university, and developing Narayani Stadium into an international-standard facility — goals that previous ministers failed to pursue.

