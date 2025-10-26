Kathmandu, October 26: Newly appointed Minister for Health and Population Dr. Sudha Gautam and Minister for Youth and Sports Bablu Gupta have taken the oath of office and secrecy.

In a ceremony held at Sheetal Niwas on Sunday, President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ministers Gautam and Gupta.

The swearing-in of the other two nominees, Khagendra Sunar and Ganpatilal Shrestha, was halted at the last moment. Sunar had been recommended for the post of Minister for Labor, Employment, and Social Security, while Shrestha was proposed as Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation.

