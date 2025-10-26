Kathmandu, October 26: Out of the four names recommended for ministerial appointment, only two will take the oath of office. Among the four, Khagendra Sunar and Ganpatilal Shrestha will not be sworn in today.

However, Bablu Gupta and Sudha Sharma Gautam will take their oaths.

Sunar had been recommended for the Ministry of Labor, Employment, and Social Security, while Shrestha was to be assigned to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation.

After widespread controversy surrounding Sunar’s nomination, Prime Minister Sushila Karki held further discussions. Following those talks, the swearing-in of both Sunar and Shrestha was postponed.

The Office of the President has scheduled the oath-taking ceremony for 2:30 PM today.

