Kathmandu, Oct 26: The Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed serious concern over recent sit-ins, rallies, and protests.

In a statement issued by ministry spokesperson Anand Kafle, the government urged all parties to focus on creating a conducive environment for the upcoming elections scheduled for Falgun 21. The statement emphasized prioritizing dialogue over demonstrations.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs is deeply concerned about programs for sit-ins, rallies, and protests being publicized on social media under various individuals’ and groups’ names. Self-interested groups seeking to create instability in the country could infiltrate such events and trigger unrest or chaos, so organizers must remain vigilant,” the statement said.

People’s News Monitoring Service