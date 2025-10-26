Kathmandu, Oct 26: The Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed serious concern over recent sit-ins, rallies, and protests.
In a statement issued by ministry spokesperson Anand Kafle, the government urged all parties to focus on creating a conducive environment for the upcoming elections scheduled for Falgun 21. The statement emphasized prioritizing dialogue over demonstrations.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs is deeply concerned about programs for sit-ins, rallies, and protests being publicized on social media under various individuals’ and groups’ names. Self-interested groups seeking to create instability in the country could infiltrate such events and trigger unrest or chaos, so organizers must remain vigilant,” the statement said.
People’s News Monitoring Service
