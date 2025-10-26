From left: Sudha Gautam, Khagendra Sunar, Ganapati Lal Shreshta and Bablu Gupta.

KATHMANDU, Nov 9 – The names of four new ministers joining the government have been finalized, with their swearing-in scheduled for today.

The new appointees are Dr. Sudha Sharma Gautam, Ganpati Lal Shrestha, Khagendra Sunar, and Bablu Gupta. Gautam will head the Ministry of Health and Population, Shrestha the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sunar the Ministry of Labor and Employment, and Gupta the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Sources said Prime Minister Sushila Karki has already recommended all four names to the President’s office. “The four names have been submitted. The swearing-in will take place today,” the source added.