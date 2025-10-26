Mechi, Oct 26 – Mechi Customs Office has recorded a strong rise in cardamom shipments, while tea and some other key commodities saw significant drops in the first quarter of fiscal year 2082/83.

Cardamom exports climbed 33 percent from last year, reaching Rs 167.91 million, with 1,072 metric tons exported, said information officer Ishwar Kumar Humagain. In the same period last year, cardamom exports stood at Rs 107.22 million.

In contrast, tea exports plummeted 40.9 percent to Rs 101.21 million, down from Rs 171.40 million in the previous year. Humagain noted that ginger and amriso (Indian madder) exports also fell by 32.3 percent and 24 percent respectively.

Several other products, however, recorded impressive growth. Veneer sheets jumped 126 percent, chhurpi 61.8 percent, plywood doubled, cauliflower, broccoli, and cabbage rose 71.4 percent, metal residues increased 100 percent, and lentil exports surged 481 percent.

Overall, Mechi Customs handled exports worth Rs 480.39 million during the first three months of 2082/83.

People’s News Monitoring Service