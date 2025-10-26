Kathmandu, Oct 26: Durga Prasai, coordinator of the “Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Campaign,” has welcomed the government’s move to invite him for talks.

On Sunday, via Facebook, Prasai expressed appreciation for the attempt to hear the voice of the people through dialogue. “If the government has officially called us for talks, we welcome it,” he wrote, “We believe that the current government is showing the responsibility to listen to the people that the previous Oli administration never demonstrated.”

Prasai emphasized that the focus should be on finding solutions that protect the nation and citizens. “It is not just about calling us for dialogue; the country now expects solutions that safeguard the nation and its citizens,” he added.

On Saturday, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal urged political parties preparing street protests to avoid public demonstrations due to security risks and instead present their views through dialogue.

Aryal’s appeal followed a briefing to the government by heads of security agencies about the planned protest after 15 Kartik and related security challenges. Saturday morning, Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Home Minister Aryal, and Home Secretary Rameshwar Dangal held discussions with the heads of all four security agencies: Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police, and National Investigation Department.

The government has repeatedly urged all political forces to refrain from street protests, citing ongoing security risks in the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service