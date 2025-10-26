Taplejung, Oct 26: At the famous religious site, Pathibhara Temple, the highest number of visitors this season arrived yesterday on Saturday.

According to the Pathibhara Area Development Committee, 6,393 devotees visited the temple in a single day on Saturday. Devotees stood in line from 3:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to perform their worship. Pilgrims visit Pathibhara throughout the year, but the number is comparatively higher during the Dashain and Tihar festivals. A large number of devotees also visit around the time of Chaitra Dashain.

The committee reported that in the previous year, 29,174 devotees visited the temple during the month of Ashoj. The executive director of the committee, Prajin Hangbang, added that even today, crowds of devotees were seen at Pathibhara from early morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service